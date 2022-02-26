Secure RTOS works with imaging radar processors

Green Hills Software announced its support for imaging radar processors from NXP Semiconductors targeting automotive ADAS and autonomous applications. Through a technology partnership, the companies offer an integrated and scalable solution that brings together the industry’s first dedicated 16nm imaging radar processor, the NXP S32R45, with the pre-certified safety and security of the INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS) and software development tools from Green Hills. The common software and hardware architecture spanning the S32R45 and S32R41 radar processors enables OEMs and Tier 1s to develop and reuse radar software targeting autonomous driving levels L2+ to L5.

Radar sensors are a fundamental building block of automated driving. As vehicle OEMs and their Tier 1 supplier race to add more automated driving features to more of their fleets – both as optional high-end packages and as standard equipment – new imaging radar technologies, such as those found on the S32R45 and S32R41 radar processors, play an important role in increasing driving safety and convenience. At the same time, the underlying RTOS faces more stringent requirements for safety and determinism in its role of controlling the processor and managing hardware-acceleration resources used by radar applications. In addition, when the S32R45 takes on a domain controller role by running other additional software components at different levels of criticality, the RTOS must guarantee the safe separation of these components, access to resources, and freedom of interference running alongside the safety-critical radar applications.

The combined solution from NXP and Green Hills features a complete, power-efficient, and scalable hardware/software platform for developing and deploying production-quality, high-performance radar processing applications. This platform provides Superior performance with power efficiency, featuring the integrated Radar SDK providing hardware-accelerated advanced radar and fusion processing algorithms; Scalable software architecture with production-ready RTOSes and development tools enabling developers to leverage the radar acceleration units across the common architecture of the NXP S32R45, S32R41, and future radar processors; The INTEGRITY RTOS compact microkernel provides flexible multicore scheduling options for the Arm Cortex-A53 core complex and requires no external memory, saving BOM costs. It is certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D and complies with the ISO 21434 automotive cybersecurity standard; The µ-velOSity RTOS is a tiny and simple RTOS ideally suited for the Arm Cortex-M7 core complex; The MULTI integrated development environment is qualified to ASIL C/D and puts powerful software tools in the hands of developers, enabling them to quickly find and fix even the most difficult bugs, reducing the time to production; The S32R45 meets ASIL B (D) safety requirements and supports secure OTA updates through a hardware security engine (HSE) with EdgeLock certification and can integrate up to 4 cascaded NXP Radar MMICs; Connectivity through Gen 2/3 PCIe, two Gb Ethernet, and eight FlexCAN with FD;

Lead customers are already using the combined production solution today, comprised of the S32R45 imaging radar processor, Green Hills INTEGRITY RTOS, MULTI IDE, and JTAG/Trace Probe.