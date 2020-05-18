Security development tool helps meet new IoT compliance standards

IAR Systems announces the addition of support for a number of MCU devices from NXP Semiconductors within its security development tool C-Trust. This enhanced device support helps embedded developers to implement security, and ultimately helps meet new compliance standards from recent security legislations for IoT products that are already in development or production. Furthermore, in an additional release coming soon, C-Trust will also integrate support for i.MX RT1064 crossover MCUs, easing the development of secure industrial and consumer applications with outstanding real-time performance and memory.

In the US, since January 1, 2020, both California (SB 237) and Oregon (HB 2395) states have mandated that “manufacturers of connected products equip them with reasonable security features to protect the device and its information from unauthorized use.” This requirement falls to the manufacturer of the equipment, so any company delivering product for sale in these states must comply. Similarly, in Europe, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has published a final draft of the Standard EN 303 645, defining best practice European standards for consumer IoT security. In the Asia Pacific region, countries are progressing cybersecurity and privacy laws for IoT, for example the South Korean Internet & Security Agency (KISA) recently published guidelines for IoT Service Planning from Personal Information Perspective. C-Trust eases the design-in of these NXP MCUs in products that will have to meet the new security requirements of those regulations and standards.

C-Trust is as an extension of the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench, and eases the developer’s task of protecting an existing or new application without having to master the deeper complexities of security. This improves the security of an application with robust protection against Intellectual Property (IP) theft, malware injection, counterfeiting and overproduction. The latest version of C-Trust adds support for NXP’s K22, K24, K64, KV56 and KV58 MCU devices building on existing K65/66 support. Thanks to the updated device support, developers using the tool are able to add security into their existing product designs, further addressing the increased security requirements, without the need for extensive redesign or rework.

To further help companies in building the right level of security for their needs, IAR Systems also offers the Security from Inception Suite, which is a unique set of tools and services for implementing and customizing security in embedded applications.