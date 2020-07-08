Security development tools handle Renesas RA/RX MCUs

IAR Systems released new versions of the security development tool C-Trust and the Security from Inception Suite, which extend the device support with a number of microcontrollers (MCUs) from Renesas Electronics Corporation, further addressing the increased security requirements for embedded applications.

C-Trust works as an extension of the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench and enables developers to easily protect an existing or new application without having to master the deeper complexities of security. The Security from Inception Suite integrates C-Trust with additional security development tools plus market-leading training to support companies transitioning into the security domain to achieve legislative requirements, such as California and Oregon consumer law, the ETSI TS 103 645 standard, and the IEC 62443 industrial IoT security standard.

The Renesas RA MCU family is based on Arm Cortex-M and delivers a combination of optimized performance, security, connectivity, peripheral IP, and easy-to-use Flexible Software Package (FSP) to address the next generation of embedded solutions. The security development tool C-Trust now supports the RA6M3 group of MCUs in the RA Family. In addition, the support for Renesas RX MCUs is extended with support for RX72N, building on the previous coverage for Renesas RX65N. By using C-Trust, developers are able to improve the security of an application with robust protection against Intellectual Property (IP) theft, malware injection, counterfeiting and overproduction. Furthermore, by developing on the Renesas platforms with C-Trust, it is now possible to accelerate compliance with the new legislation. For example, ensuring that the identity and device management requirements dictated by IEC62443 are easily integrated across the development organization.

To help companies in building the right level of security for their needs, IAR Systems offers the Security from Inception Suite, which is a unique set of tools and services for implementing and customizing security in embedded applications.