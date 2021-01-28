Security modules help thwart attacks in HPC SoCs using PCIe 5.0/CXL 2.0 interfaces

Synopsys, Inc. announced the availability of the DesignWare Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) Security Modules to help designers protect against data tampering and physical attacks in high-performance computing (HPC) SoCs using the PCI Express (PCIe) 5.0 architecture or Compute Express Link (CXL) 2.0 interface. The DesignWare IDE Security Modules protect sensitive data with efficient encryption, decryption, and authentication based on AES-GCM algorithms while meeting PCIe 5.0 specification and CXL 2.0 IP performance and latency requirements. The DesignWare IDE Security Modules are designed to the latest PCIe 5.0 specification and CXL 2.0 interface standards and are designed and validated with Synopsys’ DesignWare Controller IP to accelerate SoC integration.

DesignWare IDE Security IP Modules for PCI Express 5.0 architecture and CXL 2.0 are available now. DesignWare Controllers, PHYs, and verification IP for PCI Express 5.0 technology and CXL 2.0 are also available now.