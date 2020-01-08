Security platform now runs on in-vehicle network processors

Green Hills Software announced it has expanded its Green Hills Platform for Secure Gateway to include the new S32G Vehicle Network Processor from NXP Semiconductors. The platform combines the newly-announced and segment-defining S32G Vehicle Network Processor with Green Hills Software products and services which include: ASIL-certified INTEGRITY real-time operating system (RTOS), INTEGRITY Multivisor secure virtualization and integrated MULTI development suite. The platform enables global carmakers and their suppliers to add new levels of safe and secure performance while mixing applications with differing ASIL certification levels, including open source environments such as Linux, to power the next generation of central gateways and domain controllers in production vehicle programs.

Vehicle manufacturers are seeking new ways to lower their electronics costs and reduce schedule risk in their shift to the software-defined car in the areas of vehicle networking, domain controllers and over-the-air services. This approach requires safe and secure consolidation of previously disparate hardware and software components – some requiring ASIL safety certifications and security keys and credentials ­– onto a single SoC platform. At the same time, higher network communication performance, guaranteed real-time determinism and decreased development times remain crucially important.

The S32G Vehicle Network Processor is a market-defining high-performance vehicle network processor, combining traditional automotive CAN/LIN/FlexRay with high data rate Ethernet networking. Other standout features include lockstep-capable clusters of Cortex®-A53 and Cortex-M7 cores and a hardware security engine to accelerate encryption operations. As a result, the S32G is ideally suited for central gateways and domain controllers connecting various networks and translating their protocols and over-the-air (OTA) software downloads and distribution to vehicle ECUs and secure key management.

The Green Hills Platform for Secure Gateway for the S32G Vehicle Network Processor is available today to qualified early access customers.