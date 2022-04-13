Security platform runs on STM32U5 MCUs

NXM announced the release of its NXM Autonomous Security platform for the STMicroelectronics series of ultra-low-power (ULP) STM32U5 microcontrollers (MCUs).

NXM provides a unique software solution that eliminates the complexity of implementing best-in-class Zero-Trust 2.0 / Zero-Touch 2.0 cybersecurity solutions, enabling device manufacturers to dramatically reduce the time and cost of creating next-generation IoT devices that can automatically defend themselves and recover from all forms of cyberattacks.

Industry-leading STM32 MCUs are already deployed in billions of consumer appliances, industrial controls, computer peripherals, and communication devices. The new STM32U5 chip combines a highly energy-efficient Arm Cortex-M33 core with Arm TrustZone technology and an ST-enhanced security feature set, including hardware-based cybersecurity protection supporting Platform Security Architecture (PSA) and SESIP (Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms) assurance Level 3.

The NXM Security Developer Kit includes a STM32U5 Discovery Board complete with NXM’s SDK that makes it simple to build a reference IoT device running FreeRTOS bundled with support for AWS IoT Cloud. OEMs can accommodate different RTOS, network stacks, IoT clouds, IDEs, and firmware build pipelines to suit their specific needs, combined with easy-to-use iOS, Android, and Web application SDKs to create a complete solution.