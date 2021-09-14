Security services support ‘Zero Trust’ security model in IoT

Silicon Labs announced new Security Services, supporting IoT companies with the implementation of Zero Trust security architectures to meet emerging cybersecurity standards and combat the rising tide of threats. The new security offerings complement Silicon Labs’ industry-leading Secure Vault technologies with a first-of-its-kind Custom Part Manufacturing Service (CPMS) for wireless SoCs and modules. CPMS is a secure provisioning service that helps IoT developers customize their connected products with advanced security features to safeguard hardware, software, and ecosystems. The new offering also includes software development kit (SDK) support services for up to 10 years, covering an IoT product’s entire lifecycle.

According to Omdia’s Enterprise IoT 2021 Survey, IoT security concerns grew 13% in the past year among executives deploying IoT projects. High-profile breaches and hacks of critical infrastructure and household devices have also raised quality concerns among consumers, with malware IoT attacks increasing by 59% in the first six months of 2021 as compared to the first six months of 2020.

With Silicon Labs Security Services, IoT companies can protect against security breaches, intellectual property compromises, and counterfeiting. The new services also support global cybersecurity and communication standards, such as the United States executive order mandating the implementation of Zero Trust security architectures, as well as Matter and Wi-SUN requirements for secure identities.

The new services – Custom Part Manufacturing Service (CPMS) and Long-Term Software Development Kit (SDK) Support Service (LTSSS) – provides trusted and economical security services for IoT products throughout their lifecycle:

A web portal for CPMS makes it easy for developers to securely provision Silicon Labs wireless SoCs and modules with Secure Vault technology features such as Secure Boot and Secure Debug, as well as a Secure OTA bootloader, customer-specific keys, standard flash programming, and custom identities for Zero Trust architectures.

Silicon Labs’ Long-Term SDK Support Service also minimizes the need for expensive re-testing and re-certification activities due to code changes and ensures select Silicon Labs GSDK releases are maintained and supported for up to 10 years with security patches and bug fixes.

Launched in 2020, Secure Vault is an award-winning suite of state-of-the-art features designed to help connected device manufacturers address escalating and ever-evolving IoT security threats and regulatory pressures. Secure Vault has earned the ioXt Alliance SmartCert certification for its strong IoT security protection. The ioXt Alliance, a global standards body for IoT security, selected PSA Certified as a foundational Root of Trust scheme in its certification program in October 2020. This year Secure Vault became the world’s first IoT solution to achieve PSA Certified Level 3 status.