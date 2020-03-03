Security testing software development tool analyzes open source, proprietary code

Synopsys, Inc. announced that on Feb. 18 it will release a major update to the Polaris Software Integrity Platform to extend its static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) capabilities to the developer’s desktop through the native integration of the Code Sight IDE plugin. These capabilities, the first of their kind, will enable developers to proactively find and fix both security weaknesses in proprietary code and known vulnerabilities in open source dependencies simultaneously, without leaving their interactive development environment (IDE).
Key features
- Building on the Code Sight SAST capabilities first introduced in 2019, this release introduces the ability to analyze declared and transitive open source dependencies, flagging components with known security issues alongside SAST findings in the IDE.
- With the new SCA capabilities, developers can review known vulnerabilities of flagged components to verify the risk and determine remediation options, all without leaving the IDE.
- The Code Sight plugin provides vulnerability information from Black Duck Security Advisories (BDSAs), researched by Synopsys, as well as public CVE records from the National Vulnerability Database (NVD).
- BDSAs provide developers with more timely, accurate, and thorough risk and remediation information than is available in the NVD, helping them find and fix vulnerabilities faster and more effectively than other solutions.
- The Code Sight plugin also helps developers quickly identify and select the best fix for vulnerabilities by providing detailed remediation guidance, directing them to more secure component versions. Developers can then implement fixes at once, without interrupting their workflow or leaving the IDE.
- In addition to vulnerability information, the Code Sight plugin provides other information developers can use to optimize component selection, including open source license risks and potential security and license compliance violations of the organization’s predefined open source policies.