Security testing software development tool analyzes open source, proprietary code

Synopsys, Inc. announced that on Feb. 18 it will release a major update to the Polaris Software Integrity Platform to extend its static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) capabilities to the developer’s desktop through the native integration of the Code Sight IDE plugin. These capabilities, the first of their kind, will enable developers to proactively find and fix both security weaknesses in proprietary code and known vulnerabilities in open source dependencies simultaneously, without leaving their interactive development environment (IDE).

Key features