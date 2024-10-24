Semi-rigid and conformable options added to RF cable assembly line

Pasternack has announced the launch of its semi-rigid and conformable cable assembly options. These new additions provide enhanced flexibility, performance and customization for a wide range of RF systems and applications.

The new cable assemblies include a variety of sizes − 0.047, 0.086, 0.141 and 0.250 in. − in both semi-rigid and conformable cables, offering versatile solutions for signal routing. To ensure compatibility with a wide range of systems, customers can select from multiple connector types, including 1.85, 2.4, 2.92, and 3.5 mm, SMP, SMPM, SSMC, SMA and TNC. These assemblies also come in straight, right-angle and bulkhead configurations, with the additional option of bare copper or jacketed cables to meet different environmental and operational requirements.

The new cable assemblies offer excellent shielding effectiveness, ensuring minimal signal interference even in demanding environments. The conformable cables can be bent into custom shapes, providing flexibility in tight or complex spaces. They are both durable and cost-efficient, an ideal choice for industries requiring reliable performance, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense. Their versatility makes them perfect for routing signals in RF systems while offering long-lasting reliability.