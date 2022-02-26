Semi-shielded power inductors are AEC-Q200 compliant

Bourns, Inc. announced the expansion of its power inductor line with three new semi-shielded power inductor model series, Model SRN3030HA, SRN4030HA, and SRN5030HA. The new AEC-200 compliant power inductors from Bourns are designed with high current capacity, compact size, low loss, high operating frequency, and high operating temperature. The high temperature-graded materials employed in all three series achieve a 150 °C operating temperature rating and provide a wide operating temperature range of –55 to +150 °C. These features and capabilities make Bourns’ latest power inductors ideal, high-reliability power conversion solutions for EMI filtering, DC-DC converters, and power supplies in consumer, industrial, and telecom electronics.

A magnetic-silica-based coating applied to the perimeter of the inductor winding enhances the inductors’ shielding and reduces magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded options. Additionally, semi-shielded construction contributes to a lower component cost compared to similarly-sized conventional ferrite-shielded inductors. Each series offers different heating current ratings with saturation currents from 5 A to 10 A. Both Model SRN3040HA and SRN4030HA series have inductance ranges of 1-100 μH, and the SRN5030HA has a range of 0.47-100 μH. High Q values of 13 to 33 are possible in these compact power inductors, which provide high impedance at the resonance frequency in combination with low loss operation.

Bourns Model SRN3030HA, SRN4030HA, and SRN5030HA power inductors are available now and are RoHS compliant and halogen-free.