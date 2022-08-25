Semiconductor device modeling software adds model generator environment

Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced a new model generator (MG) environment that increases productivity for semiconductor device modeling engineers with improved automation across the entire workflow.

Semiconductor device modeling engineers require automated tools to create accurate simulation models and process design kits (PDK) for baseband and radio frequency (RF) integrated circuit (IC) designs that leverage both silicon (CMOS) and compound III-V technologies.

To address the growing needs of device modeling engineers, Keysight’s device modeling 2023 software suite includes:

PathWave Device Modeling (IC-CAP) 2023 features the MG, a new modeling flow manager that enables a one-click import of measured data, creation of trend plots, organization of the extraction flow, basic QA verification, and documentation. IC-CAP also upgrades Radio Frequency Gallium Nitride (RF GaN) packages, a wide bandgap material that offers significant advantages in high-power RF applications, with support for the latest Compact Model Coalition (CMC) model versions including improved extraction flows that account for trapping and thermal effects.

PathWave Model Builder (MBP) 2023 introduces a new and exclusive link to Synopsys’ PrimeSim HSPICE. This ultra-fast link enables optimization and tuning without any speed penalty and delivers access to HSPICE features such as CMC standard models and Verilog-A compiler for custom models.

PathWave Model QA (MQA) 2023 enhances the new project template-based workflow with various template examples including statistical, corner, table, and RF.

Advanced Low-frequency Noise Analyzer (A-LFNA) 2023 delivers an integrated and compact measurement system through the support of the M9601A PXIe Precision Source/Measure Unit.