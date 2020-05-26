SiC diodes rated for 1,700 Vdc and 5 A

A third-generation 1,700-V 5-A SiC Schottky diode called the GP3D005A170B comes in the industry standard TO-247-2 package as well as bare-die format. 10-A and 20-A 1,700-V diodes will follow shortly.

Michael T. Robinson, SemiQ President states that, “This 1,700-V silicon carbide Schottky Diode is the latest extension to our Gen 3 product family which was introduced in 2019. This platform was designed and built for reliability and ruggedness. It features dual-layer chip passivation with over 12 million device-hours of HTRB and H3TRB. Packaged devices are 100% avalanche tested in production ensuring even greater device ruggedness.”

SemiQ’s 1,700-V SiC diodes are optimized for power conversion applications where low losses and high efficiency are critical including: renewable energy, electric vehicle charging, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), solar power, and fuel cell power systems.

Samples are in stock at SemiQ and available through Digikey with manufacturing lead times of 8 weeks. See www.SemiQ.com for specifications and to request samples or volume pricing.

SemiQ Inc., 20692 Prism Place, Lake Forest, CA 92630-7803, (949) 273-4373