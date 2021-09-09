Battery management system targets robotics, AGV, 2/3-wheeler apps

The new i-BMS Battery Management System from Lithium Balance, acquired by Sensata earlier in the year, is a cell chemistry agnostic, compact, integrated BMS developed for the cost-optimized mass-production of applications up to 60 V, such as two and three-wheelers, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and robotics.

The i-BMS is a long-term solution for customers who require the highest levels of safety, performance and measurement accuracy. The solution features key components that are ASIL C Safety rated and self-test capability for safety-critical measurement circuits.

While measuring only 65×200 mm, the i-BMS is equipped with everything required to manage and maintain a battery system without the need for any external components. This includes a built-in pre-charge circuit, on-board current measurement, MOSFET power switches for battery disconnect, and a dc/dc power supply.

The i-BMS’ software design features parallel pack and hot-swap capability, while advanced SoX algorithms ensure high precision. Using the BMS Creator™ configuration software, the i-BMS allows the battery designer to create a unique battery by defining application-specific BMS parameters and safety strategies, optimizing battery performance and life.

i-BMS main features:

Integrated system

Up to 15 voltage channels

Six temperature channels

25 – 60 V

One CAN channel

CREATOR config. software

Parallel pack & Hot Swap functionality

On-board pre-charge circuit, auto-calibrated shunt, battery disconnect, dc/dc power supply

Suitable for scooters, motorbikes, three-wheelers, AGVs, robotics and low-current material handling applications