Sensor platform uses AI for smart odor sensing in ventilation systems

Renesas Electronics Corporation expanded its popular ZMOD4410 Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sensor platform with the power of embedded artificial intelligence (e-AI), enabling smart odor sensing for ventilation systems, bathroom monitoring and controls, and air quality monitors.

The enhanced platform combines neural network-trained firmware on various microcontrollers (MCUs), such as the Renesas RL78 MCU, to provide higher resolution measurement results. With these new capabilities, the ZMOD4410 platform is capable of not only detecting gases that indicate the presence of odors in small enclosed rooms with higher accuracy and improved part-to-part deviation, but can also distinguish between sulfur- and ethanol-based odors. The updates are the first in a family of e-AI-based firmware solutions from Renesas.