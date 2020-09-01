Septentrio announces global distribution partnership with Digi-Key

Septentrio announced that it has partnered with Digi-Key Electronics. Digi-Key now offers mosaic-X5 globally for customers who need secure and reliable high-accuracy positioning in a compact and low-power form factor.

Septentrio’s mosaic-X5 features complete multi-frequency multi-constellation technology and tracks every existing and future signal from all Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) constellations. Such signal diversity coupled with advanced anti-jamming technology allows mosaic-X5 to deliver centimeter-level positioning with maximum availability even in challenging industrial environments. This makes mosaic-X5 an ideal positioning solution for applications such as robotics, automation, telematics and many more.

