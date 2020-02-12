Sequans and Avnet execute global distribution deal

Sequans Communications S.A. and Avnet today announced a distribution agreement whereby Avnet will promote and sell Sequans’ IoT chips and modules and will exclusively promote and sell Monarch Go, an LTE-M/NB-IoT modem component designed for and certified by Verizon. Monarch Go enables new IoT devices to launch on Verizon with no additional testing required, significantly reducing time to market.

The objective of the Sequans and Avnet agreement is to serve target markets by leveraging the industry-leading wireless components of Sequans and the extensive engineering expertise and distribution power of Avnet. In addition to Monarch Go, Avnet will resell and promote Sequans’ other IoT module solutions, including solutions for IoT/ M2M, broadband/CBRS, and all of their associated evaluation and development kits.

Monarch Go, announced yesterday by Verizon and Sequans is based on Sequans’ Monarch LTE-M Monarch technology and was designed and built for Verizon in order to offer device makers the lowest total cost of ownership and shortest possible route to market for new IoT devices launching on Verizon. Monarch Go comes certified by Verizon as an end device, with no further certification required in the USA, drastically reducing the time to market to a matter of days. Monarch Go comes with a Verizon data plan and a pre-installed ThingSpace IoT SIM.

In addition to Monarch Go, Sequans’ products available through Avnet include the industry-leading Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform, and Monarch modules GM01Q (dual-mode LTE-M/NB-IoT) and NB01Q (single mode NB-IoT). Also included are Sequans Calliope LTE Cat 1 products, Colibri LTE Cat 4 products, and Cassiopeia LTE Cat 6 products.