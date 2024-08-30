Sequans to sell 4G line to Qualcomm, retains license

The IoT wireless chip and module maker to focus on 5G. No changes to those who purchase 4G wireless modules.

Sequans, a maker of wireless connectivity ICs and modules, has agreed to sell its line of 4G/LTE products to wireless semiconductor giant Qualcomm. Under the deal, Qualcomm grants Sequans a perpetual license to sell the products. Engineers who currently design Sequans 4G products into IoT devices may continue to purchase from Sequans.

According to a press release, “Sequans will retain full rights to continue to use the technology commercially, via a perpetual license agreement, supporting the company’s ability to expand its 4G business and develop its 5G portfolio.”

“Sequans will focus on 5G,” said Olivier Pauzet, EVP Marketing & Strategy for Sequans in a conversation with EE World. “We’re concentrating on 5G where we see use cases for fixed-wireless access (FWA) and for cameras that need higher data rates.”

Part of 5G and known as NB-IoT, RedCap is another area that Pauzent mentioned. Part of 3GPP Release 17, RedCap will get enhancements in Release 18, explained Pauzet. He cited the use of a single antenna for IoT devices as a way of further reducing power consumption. The table below, reprinted from How RedCap fits into 5G and IoT, compares RedCap, high-performance 5G, and mMTC LTE Cat-M.

High performance 5G Reduced Capacity 5G mMTC LTE Cat-M Bit Rate Over 1 Gb/sec About 85 Mb/sec 1 Mb/sec Bandwidth 100 MHz 20 MHz (Rel 18 5 MHz) 2 MHz to 5 MHz Number of antennas 2 to 4 1 to 2 1 Number of layers 2 to 4 Typically 1 1 Modulation 256 QAM 64 QAM 16 QAM

Comparison of high-performance 5G, RedCap, and LTE Cat M.

Qualcomm is already in the RedCap business, having released the X35 5G NR-Light modem in 2023.

Related articles: