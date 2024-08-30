Sequans to sell 4G line to Qualcomm, retains license

The IoT wireless chip and module maker to focus on 5G. No changes to those who purchase 4G wireless modules.
Sequans, a maker of wireless connectivity ICs and modules, has agreed to sell its line of 4G/LTE products to wireless semiconductor giant Qualcomm. Under the deal, Qualcomm grants Sequans a perpetual license to sell the products. Engineers who currently design Sequans 4G products into IoT devices may continue to purchase from Sequans.
According to a press release, “Sequans will retain full rights to continue to use the technology commercially, via a perpetual license agreement, supporting the company’s ability to expand its 4G business and develop its 5G portfolio.”
“Sequans will focus on 5G,” said Olivier Pauzet, EVP Marketing & Strategy for Sequans in a conversation with EE World. “We’re concentrating on 5G where we see use cases for fixed-wireless access (FWA) and for cameras that need higher data rates.”
Part of 5G and known as NB-IoT, RedCap is another area that Pauzent mentioned. Part of 3GPP Release 17, RedCap will get enhancements in Release 18, explained Pauzet. He cited the use of a single antenna for IoT devices as a way of further reducing power consumption. The table below, reprinted from How RedCap fits into 5G and IoT, compares RedCap, high-performance 5G, and mMTC LTE Cat-M.
|High performance 5G
|Reduced Capacity 5G
|mMTC LTE Cat-M
|Bit Rate
|Over 1 Gb/sec
|About 85 Mb/sec
|1 Mb/sec
|Bandwidth
|100 MHz
|20 MHz (Rel 18 5 MHz)
|2 MHz to 5 MHz
|Number of antennas
|2 to 4
|1 to 2
|1
|Number of layers
|2 to 4
|Typically 1
|1
|Modulation
|256 QAM
|64 QAM
|16 QAM
Comparison of high-performance 5G, RedCap, and LTE Cat M.
Qualcomm is already in the RedCap business, having released the X35 5G NR-Light modem in 2023.
Related articles: