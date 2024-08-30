Continue to Site

Sequans to sell 4G line to Qualcomm, retains license

The IoT wireless chip and module maker to focus on 5G. No changes to those who purchase 4G wireless modules.

Sequans 4G/LTE products to QualcommSequans, a maker of wireless connectivity ICs and modules, has agreed to sell its line of 4G/LTE products to wireless semiconductor giant Qualcomm. Under the deal, Qualcomm grants Sequans a perpetual license to sell the products. Engineers who currently design Sequans 4G products into IoT devices may continue to purchase from Sequans.

According to a press release, “Sequans will retain full rights to continue to use the technology commercially, via a perpetual license agreement, supporting the company’s ability to expand its 4G business and develop its 5G portfolio.”

“Sequans will focus on 5G,” said Olivier Pauzet, EVP Marketing & Strategy for Sequans in a conversation with EE World. “We’re concentrating on 5G where we see use cases for fixed-wireless access (FWA) and for cameras that need higher data rates.”

Part of 5G and known as NB-IoT, RedCap is another area that Pauzent mentioned. Part of 3GPP Release 17, RedCap will get enhancements in Release 18, explained Pauzet. He cited the use of a single antenna for IoT devices as a way of further reducing power consumption. The table below, reprinted from How RedCap fits into 5G and IoT, compares RedCap, high-performance 5G, and mMTC LTE Cat-M.

High performance 5G Reduced Capacity 5G mMTC LTE Cat-M
Bit Rate Over 1 Gb/sec About 85 Mb/sec 1 Mb/sec
Bandwidth 100 MHz 20 MHz (Rel 18 5 MHz) 2 MHz to 5 MHz
Number of antennas 2 to 4 1 to 2 1
Number of layers 2 to 4 Typically 1 1
Modulation 256 QAM 64 QAM 16 QAM

Comparison of high-performance 5G, RedCap, and LTE Cat M.

Qualcomm is already in the RedCap business, having released the X35 5G NR-Light modem in 2023.

