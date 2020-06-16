Serial-attached SCSI 24G SSDs target servers, enterprise storage

KIOXIA America, Inc. (formerly Toshiba Memory America, Inc.) became the first company to bring 24G SAS to server and storage applications with the introduction of its 6th-generation enterprise SAS SSD family. First demonstrated at Flash Memory Summit 2019, KIOXIA’s new PM6 Series of enterprise SAS SSDs is built on 24G SAS technology.

Designed for modern IT infrastructures, 24G SAS doubles the data throughput of its predecessor, while implementing new features and enhancements to reach new application performance levels. An established leader in developing SAS SSDs, KIOXIA delivers never-before-seen SAS SSD performance and is the only SSD supplier to offer protection and recovery from two simultaneous die failures in an SSD. The PM6 Series builds upon this history of best-in-class performance and reliability over six generations of SAS drives.

Featuring KIOXIA’s 96-layer BiCS FLASH 3D TLC flash memory, the PM6 Series delivers industry-leading SAS SSD sequential read performance of up to 4,300 megabytes per second (MB/s) / 4,101 mebibytes per second (MiB/s), which is more than a 2x improvement over existing SAS drives. KIOXIA’s new drives are available in capacities up to 30.72 terabytes (TB), making them the industry’s highest capacity1 2.5” SAS SSD.

Key features include:

Flexible configuration options: single and wide port, or dual-port for high availability

Full range of endurance options for a wide variety of workloads: read-intensive (1 DWPD), mixed-use (3 DWPD) and write-intensive (10 DWPD)

Multistream write support to reduce write amplification and extend endurance

Full suite of security options available: sanitize instant erase (SIE), TCG Enterprise self-encrypting drive (SED) and FIPS 140-2 certification

As with any new technology generation, a successful shift from 12G to 24G SAS relies on ecosystem enablement and readiness for end-customer deployment. “

PM6 drives are now available for evaluation and qualification.