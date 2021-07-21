Serial bus exerciser, protocol analyzer handle interface development tasks

Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd introduces PGY-QSPI-EX-PD, PGY-SMI-EX-PD, PGY-SMBus-EX-PD, and PGY-JTAG-EX-PD. These serial bus Exercisers and Protocol Analyzers are for the development of interfaces for consumer, automotive, and 5G applications. PGY-EX-PD is a family of leading instruments that enables the design and test engineers to test the QSPI, SMI (MDIO), SM Bus, and JTAG designs for its specifications by configuring PGY-EX-ED as master/slave, generating interface traffic with error injection capability, and decoding Protocol packets. This enables the silicon validation engineers to characterize and validate the interface in easy use tool and reduce the time to market. These products enhance Prodigy Technovations already available I3C, SPMI, RFFE, I2C, SPI, and UART Exerciser, and Protocol Analyzers.

Multidomain View in software provides the complete view of these interfaces Protocol activity in a single GUI. Users can easily set up the exerciser to generate traffic using a GUI or script. On the analyzer, the user can set different trigger conditions to capture specific protocol activity and decode the communication between Master and Slave. The decoded results are displayed in the timing diagram and protocol listing window with autocorrelation. This comprehensive display of information makes it the industry best, offering an easy-to-use solution to debug these serial bus designs.