Serial SRAM reduces board size and integrates easily with MCUs

Microchip Technology has expanded its product line to include larger densities of up to 4 Mb and increased Serial Peripheral Interface/Serial Quad I/O Interface (SPI/SQI) speed to 143 MHz. The 2 Mb and 4 Mb devices are designed to provide a lower-cost alternative to traditional parallel SRAM products and include optional battery backup switchover circuitry in the SRAM memory to retain data on power loss.

Unlike parallel RAM, which requires large packages and at least 26–35 microcontroller (MCU) I/Os to interface, the Microchip serial SRAM devices come in a lower-cost, 8-pin package and utilize a high-speed SPI/SQI communication bus that only requires 4−6 MCU I/O pins for easy integration. This reduces the need for a more expensive, high-pin-count MCU and can help minimize the overall board footprint.

Addressing the most common drawback to serial SRAM—that parallel is faster than serial memory—the 2 Mb and 4 Mb serial SRAM devices have increased the bus speed capability to 143 MHz with optional quad SPI (4 bits per clock cycle), which greatly minimizes the speed gap between solutions.

The small-form-factor, low-power, high-performance serial SRAM devices have unlimited endurance and zero write times, making them excellent options for applications involving continuous data transfer, buffering, data logging, metering, and other math- and data-intensive functions. These devices are available from 64 Kbit up to 4 Mb in density and support SPI, SDI, and SQI bus modes. Visit Microchip’s Memory Products page to learn about the company’s full portfolio of memory devices.

The 2 Mb and 4 Mb serial SRAM devices are available at $1.60 each in 10,000-unit quantities.