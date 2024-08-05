Series expanded to include compact 12-pin connector for industrial use

Binder has introduced the M8 12-pin circular connector, adding to its M8 series lineup. This connector is designed for industrial sensor technology, measurement and control systems, camera technology, and robotics applications. The M8 12-pin connector is noted for its compact size, flexibility, and reliable performance.

With the trend of modern machines and automation systems becoming smaller yet more powerful, the need for components that occupy minimal space is increasingly critical. Compact connectors are in demand due to the benefits of space savings, high packing density, flexibility, modularity, cost efficiency, performance reliability, user-friendliness, and ergonomics.

The new M8 connector adheres to the updated design specifications with screw or snap-in locking per DIN EN 61076-2-104 and includes C-coding, ensuring compatibility in signal transmission and broadening its application scope. The high contact density within the compact design allows it to function well in tight spaces while maintaining an IP67 rating for protection in harsh industrial environments. Its adaptability to future standards and requirements makes it a durable option for various uses.

The development of the M8 12-pin connector was driven by specific customer requirements, such as the need for transmitting more than eight signals within the same compact M8 housing. The design challenge was to fit 12 pins on the connector face, achieved through a symmetrical contact arrangement and small coding steps to ensure secure polarization and contact protection. This careful engineering allows for versatile use in different industrial applications, including length measurement systems and laboratory automation for environmental analytics, as well as integration into industrial cameras.