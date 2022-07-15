Server-grade extended ATX motherboard carries 3rd-Gen Xeon MPUs for AI work

Axiomtek announces the IMB760, a server-grade extended ATX motherboard (330mm x 305mm) powered by the dual LGA4189 socket 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors (code name: Ice Lake-SP) with the Intel C627A chipset. It comes with an effective load balancing between two CPUs and multiple accelerator cards to stabilize computation loads and maximize computing power. Featuring optimized performance, more PCI Express Card slots, and high-density memory expansion, this EATX server motherboard enables high-level computing, AI workload, and deep learning for the data-fueled future.

The IMB760 offers rich expandability with four PCIe x16 slots, two PCIe x8 slots, and two M.2 Key M 2280 interfaces with PCIe x4 signal, supporting GPU cards, capture cards, RAID cards, NVMe storage, and more. Eight SATA-600 ports with integrated RAID 0/1/5/10 are available for reliable data storage and protection. Featuring a wide array of I/O interfaces, the IMB760 supports six USB 3.2 Gen1, six USB 2.0, two USB 2.0 (180D Type A), one RS-232/422/485, one IPMI LAN port via Intel Ethernet controller I210-AT, two 10GbE port (Intel X550-AT2), one VGA, eight-channel programmable digital I/O port, SMBus, and one PS/2 keyboard. Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) is available to ensure critical information security. This server board is also coupled with an Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI), which allows users to remotely manage and monitor servers regardless of the installed operating system. More functions include a watchdog timer and hardware monitoring for CPU/system temperature, voltage detection, and smart fan control.

The server-grade EATX motherboard, IMB760, is available for August 2022 for purchase.