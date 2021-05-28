Servo driver reference design speeds electronic robotic gripper development

TRINAMIC Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG, now part of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. introduces an open-source, fully integrated reference design that simplifies the development of industrial robotic end-of-arm tooling (EoAT). The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design integrates hardware-based field-oriented control (FOC) and three communication ports to shrink the design size of electronic robotic grippers by three times while reducing development time by half. The reference design features Maxim Integrated’s industrial-grade MAX22000 high-precision configurable analog input/output and MAX14906 quad-channel digital input/output to adjust the multiple modes of the Trinamic TMCM-1617 single axis servo driver.

Designed to fit within the standard form-factor used for EoAT grippers, the TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design supports industrial EtherCAT, IO-Link, or RS-485 communication, provides software-programmable analog and digital input/outputs, and can be configured using the Trinamic Motion Control Language Integrated Development Environment (TMCL-IDE). This combination of the reference design and software platform provides a simple way for design engineers to rapidly deliver a complete EoAT solution.

Speed Time to Market: The open-source EoAT gripper reference design is a fully integrated, intelligent hardware platform that provides motor control algorithms as well as protocol stacks to reduce end-of-arm tooling development time in half.

Reduce Size: The reference design integrates hardware-based FOC, software-configurable input/outputs, and three communication protocol stacks into a compact solution size that measures 4,197 mm2.

Increase Productivity: Real-time adjustment of the various TMCM-1617 servo drive modes, including gripper position and gripping force, boost flexibility for higher factory throughput.

The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design is available now for $571.10 from Trinamic authorized distributors. The design CAD files for the TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF are freely available on Trinamic’s GitHub repository.