SGP.32-compliant module targets IoT applications

G+D and Murata announce a connectivity module implementing the GSMA SGP.32 Remote SIM Provisioning specification for integrated SIM technology. The module combines Murata’s Type 2GD Cat.M1/NB-IoT connectivity module, which supports ETSI/3GPP Release 17 standard, with G+D’s SGP.32-compliant SIM operating system.

The module serves applications across multiple sectors, including point-of-sale systems, asset tracking devices, healthcare equipment, wearable devices, smart city infrastructure, agricultural monitoring systems, and home automation devices.

The technical specifications center on an IP-based protocol, replacing SGP.02’s SMS-based communication. The hardware incorporates an Integrated Universal Integrated Circuit Card (iUICC), enabling over-the-air (OTA) SIM credential deployment. The system provides Cat.M1 and NB-IoT connectivity, with direct SIM profile flashing during production and post-deployment profile reconfiguration capability.

The Type 2GD module’s integrated iUICC enables SGP.32-compliant iSIM applications. The manufacturing process includes SIM profile installation and G+D SIM OS integration on the module’s iSIM component, while the system maintains support for remote profile management for deployed devices.

The implementation eliminates manual SIM profile installation and reduces production complexity. The system enables remote profile updates, streamlines cellular IoT deployment, and supports global device management.

The module will be demonstrated at electronica 2024, November 12-15, Munich, at Murata booth Hall C4.179.

Technical documentation and implementation details are available at: G+D – Next Generation of SIM – iSIM with Remote SIM Provisioning