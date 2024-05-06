Shielded inductors handle 90 A RMS

Bourns, Inc. introduced its new shielded power inductor series with extremely high current capability, low buzz noise ,and low DCR. A growing group of data-driven applications now require the support of power bead inductors that can match their exceptionally high current specifications. Bourns Model SRP1060VR Series Shielded Power Inductors meet these requirements for servers and workstations, data centers, data networking and storage systems, notebook and desktop computers, graphics cards and in all sorts of battery powered systems.

Boasting a higher current rating compared to conventional power bead inductors, the Model SRP1060VR Series is designed with a metal alloy powder core and advanced molding technology to achieve a higher saturation current and heating current level. These features are becoming more important to help designers meet lower power consumption goals required in a variety of industries and applications. In addition, these high current power inductors feature a vertical mounting design that permits efficient circuit layout in space-constrained designs and helps ensure device stability by dissipating heat efficiently.

The Bourns Model SRP1060VR High Current Shielded Power Inductor Series is available now and is RoHS* compliant and halogen free**.