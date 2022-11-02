Shielded power bead inductors feature high current ratings, low dc resistance

Bourns, Inc. introduced five new shielded power bead inductor series that features high-rated current, ferrite-based shielded construction, and extremely low DC resistance from 72 to 440 nH. Bourns designed the new Model SPB0705, SPB1005, SPB1007, SPB1012, and SPB1308 series to match the enhanced efficiency, low magnetic field radiation, and reduced power loss requirements in a broad variety of multi-phase integration applications.

The advanced features and the multiple SMD footprints (6.7 x 6.5 to 13.5 x 13 mm) offered in the five new power inductor series make them excellent power conversion solutions for applications in Voltage Regulator Modules (VRMs), power processors, memory modules, high current ASICs, servers, storage, data centers, networking systems, and graphic cards.

All five of the new Bourns Model SPB0705, SPB1005, SPB1007, SPB1012, and SPB1308 inductor series are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen free**.