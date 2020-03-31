Shielded power inductor line features low resistance, high saturation current

Bourns, Inc. announced 11 new low resistance, high saturation current model series to its shielded power inductor line. Featuring a very low profile (less than 2 mm), the Bourns Model SRP0xxx series has a metal alloy powder core and flat wire construction that provides a range of benefits including low copper loss, DC resistance, and audible core noise as well as high current saturation. This type of shielded construction also produces low magnetic radiation offering good EMI performance and excellent temperature stability.

In addition, higher reliability is achieved from the use of external laser welding between wire and terminal, which eliminates potential mechanical stress on the solder joint from the high-pressure molding process. Plus, the alpha-winding construction used enables a wider inductance range at a given form factor while maintaining a very low-height profile across all of the new series’ inductance values.

Bourns designed the 11 new model series to meet today’s high current density requirements in various consumer electronics applications such as smartphones, tablet terminals, laptop computers, hard disk drives, solid state drives, servers, voltage regulators and compact power supply modules. Because of their high current density, these applications typically operate at higher temperatures due to increased heat production, which can lead to higher degradation rates. By providing lower DC resistance, Bourns’ latest inductor models dissipate less power during operation, especially at higher current and switching frequencies. This helps enable a DC/DC converter or power supply to achieve higher power efficiency and meet application specifications.

Available now, all 11 new Bourns®= Model SRP0xxx shielded power inductor series are RoHS compliant and halogen free.