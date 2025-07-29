Shielded power inductors enhance DC-DC converter designs

Bourns, Inc. announced its SRP4020T Series Shielded Power Inductors . This series features an advanced carbonyl powder core that offers excellent thermal stability and magnetic performance, making it suitable for demanding environments. Its shielded construction effectively suppresses magnetic interference and enhances Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC).

Offered in a compact (4.45 x 4.0), low-profile (1.8 mm) package, the SRP4020T Series supports operating temperatures up to +150 °C, making it ideal for space-constrained designs. The inductance range for this series is from 0.47 to 10 μH. Compared to other similarly sized shielded inductors, it offers lower DC resistance (DCR), which helps reduce power losses and improve overall system efficiency. The SRP4020T Series is well-suited for consumer electronics and various power supply applications.

The Bourns SRP4020T Series is available now through Bourns’ authorized distribution partners, and is RoHS* compliant.