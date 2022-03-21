Shielded SMT power inductors sport saturation currents up to 80 A

TDK Corporation introduces the new PCM120T series of shielded SMT power inductors, optimized for high saturation currents and low DC resistances. The PCM120T product family includes 14 inductance values between 0.4 µH and 10 µH, whereby saturation currents of up to 80 A are reached depending on the L value. Optimal saturation properties are achieved through the use of an iron alloy core. Flat wire windings are used to keep losses as low as possible. This results in low ohmic resistance values (RDC) of 0.72 mΩ (0.4 µH) to 9 mΩ (10 µH). The new inductors have an outstanding EMC performance due to closed housing made of ferrite material without an external gap. They are ideal for automatic solder joint inspection (AOI) and achieve a coplanarity of <0.1 mm due to their lead frame structure. The product’s metal cores provide resistance against high voltage pulses in accordance with ISO7636. The components’ dimensions are 12.7 x 15.8 x 11.5 mm (W x L x H).. The powerful RoHS-compatible inductors are designed for a wide temperature range from -55 °C to +165 °C and are certified according to AEC-Q200.

Typical applications include primary DC/DC converters in automotive applications such as ADAS, power supplies for servers and base stations, and various types of DC/DC converters. The PCM120T components are also ideal for interference suppression, such as electric motors in vehicles.

TDK will be showcasing its shielded SMT power inductors and full line-up of compact power solutions at the APEC 2022 event from March 20-24, George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX, USA at booth #814.