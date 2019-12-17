Shielding cans cut EMI on PCBs

Assisting engineers dealing with EMI/RFI issues in their PCB designs, Harwin has just announced the introduction of three new shielding cans. Supplied in a tape-and-reel format, these cans increase the company’s existing range of EMC products. The new can dimensions are 10mm x 10mm, 15mm x 10mm and 30mm x 10mm, all with a 3mm profile height and 0.15mm thickness material.

Each can is made from a single piece of un-plated Nickel Silver alloy, with a simple 5-sided shape. These cost-effective items are easy for engineers to fit onto a board, with the use of Harwin’s SMT shield can clips. Secondary soldering operations are eliminated, as these clips are soldered at the same time as the rest of the items populating the PCB. The risk of damaging sensitive circuitry through exposure to extreme heat during hand soldering is avoided.

The removable cans also provide easy access to the devices and circuitry underneath, when rework, maintenance or component replacement is necessary – cans can simply be unplugged and re-inserted as required. Inconvenient de-soldering and solder clean-up is all removed from the rework process required by other EMC can styles.

With the new additions, the Harwin EMI/RFI shielding range covers 10mm square to 50mm x 25mm sizes, with heights from 2.5mm to 5mm and material thicknesses of 0.15mm to 0.30mm. Ready-made, these products are all available in volume directly from stock.