Shielding keeps inductor radiation low

Bourns, Inc. added four new product series to its line of shielded power inductors.

The Bourns SRP4021HMCT, SRP4021HMT, SRP5030HMCT, and SRP5030HMT Shielded Power Inductor Series feature high heating and saturation current with low magnetic field radiation to deliver enhanced power handling, increased efficiency, and optimized power circuit filtering.

The new shielded power inductors are produced with a hot press molding process that matches design needs for inductive components with greater density and additional mechanical strength. Compared to the previous Bourns SRP series, the electrical characteristics have been enhanced by approximately 20 percent. This improvement is reflected in parameters such as the series’ higher current rating, lower DCR, and reduced power loss. The result is that Bourns is able to offer a smaller size inductive solution while maintaining the same electrical performance.

The Bourns SRP4021HMCT, SRP4021HMT, SRP5030HMCT, and SRP5030HMT Shielded Power Inductor Series are available now from Bourns’ authorized distribution partners and are RoHS* compliant.