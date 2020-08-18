Short-body USB A connector with no minimal PCB footprint

To meet increasing demand for compact designs, GCT has launched a short body style USB A connector with a minimal PCB footprint of just 131mm².

USB A is a versatile option for a wide range of applications and the all new USB1125 connector from GCT is 25% smaller than full-size equivalents. Despite a shell depth of just 10mm there is no compromise on performance, it is rated to 5000 mating cycles whilst the standard is typically 1500 cycles for typical USB A connectors.

“The tried and tested USB-A connector is just as popular today as when it was launched over 20 years ago,” said Paul Hulatt, GCT Product Manager. “Given how long USB-A has been in the market, we continue to innovate with distinctive features for this original USB form factor. In addition to the USB1125 with a shorter body length, we also have ultra-high mating cycle variants such as the USB1086, providing engineers with greater flexibility when it comes to USB connectivity options.”

GCT (Global Connector Technology)

gct.co/connector/usb1125