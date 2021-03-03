Shot camera, sensor development kits get middleware support for global public clouds

ON Semiconductor has announced that the RSL10 Smart Shot Camera and the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit have been pre-integrated within the Bosch IoT Suite, the Bosch Group’s core software platform and core software ecosystem for the Internet of Things (IoT).

The RSL10 Smart Shot Camera and the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit are complete node-to-cloud solutions that feature advanced Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and sensing technology. Designed for event-triggered imaging, the recently announced RSL10 Smart Shot Camera combines low-power image capture alongside support for cloud-based AI analysis. Using the RSL10 Smart Shot Camera, developers can create imaging applications that automatically take a picture when triggered by events including time or environmental changes (e.g., motion, humidity, or temperature). The RSL10 Sensor Development Kit, meanwhile, is an incredibly compact and versatile platform with over ten onboard environmental sensors.

By incorporating the RSL10-based solutions within the Bosch IoT Suite, developers can access an array of tools and resources including key middleware components that are available on a choice of global public clouds. The software allows mass deployment and management of IoT applications in the field, including device configuration and provisioning, and remote maintenance. The Bosch IoT Suite also includes an innovative ‘Digital Twin’ modeling capability. This feature allows designers to create virtual representations of their devices using a cloud-based model to see what features and services they will offer in the real world.

The RSL10 Smart Shot Camera and RSL10 Sensor Development Kit are available now through local ON Semiconductor sales representatives and authorized distributors. For more information about Bosch IoT Suite, contact Bosch.IO or schedule a meeting directly through Calendly.