SiC modules feature two high-current MOSFET drivers

Solitron Devices announces the introduction of the SD11911 and SD11912 1200V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Modules. Both modules feature two independent, high-current MOSFETs. Solitron power modules maximize the benefits of SiC, with a unique robust, and cost-effective packaging format. The 37mm x 25mm x 9mm outline is a fraction of the size and weight of competitive modules. The integrated format maximizes power density while minimizing loop inductance with a pin configuration to allow simple power bussing.

The SD11911 and SD11912 provide two independent MOSFET configurations. The SD11911 includes two 1200V, Ultra-low RDS(on) 8.6mΩ SiC MOSFETs while the SD11912 has two 13mΩ MOSFETs. The pinout configuration separates the power bus from the gate and source controls to ease and simplify the board layout. The independent outputs allow maximum flexibility to customize configurations such as half-bridge, full-bridge, H-bridge, and many other topologies. Both devices feature a continuous drain current of 120A. Both modules include an integrated NTC temperature sensor.

The SD11911 and SD11912 are designed for demanding applications such as avionics-based electromechanical actuators, industrial high-efficiency power converters/inverters, and motor drives. With operating temperatures of -55°C to 175°C, construction includes copper baseplates and Alumina Nitride insulators ensuring TCE matching and high thermal transfer. Isolated integrated temperature sensing enables high-level temperature protection.

Silicon Carbide provides excellent switching performance versus the best-in-class silicon MOSFETs and IGBTs with minimal variation versus temperature. Higher efficiency levels than silicon are achieved due to significantly lower energy loss and reverse charge results in more switching power and less energy required in the switch-on and switch-off phase. Combined with high switching frequencies this translates to smaller magnetics significantly reducing system weight and size.