SiC MOSFETs offer fast switching, high efficiency

Solid State Devices, Inc. (SSDI) has expanded its hermetic SiC MOSFET offerings with the new SFC85N90 family. The SFC85N90 are enhancement mode, N-channel SiC MOSFETs. These fast switching devices offer a very low RDS(on) of only 13 mΩ typ and 17 mΩ max (@ 50 A, 25°C). These radiation-tolerant SiC MOSFETs can easily replace traditional silicon MOSFETs for an immediate boost in performance and efficiency. The SFC85N90 provides a drain-source voltage of 900 volts, so it can serve as an enhanced drop-in replacement for a wide range of silicon MOSFETs even as low as 100 volts.

The SFC85N90 family is available in three high reliability, surface mount packages: the SMD1, SMD1L and SMD2. The SMD1L ribbon leads option reduces the risk of vibration stress and solder fatigue. SSDI also offers TX, TXV, and S level screening based on MIL-PRF-19500. These rugged devices are ideal for aerospace and defense applications such as high voltage DC-DC converters, PFC boost converters, switch mode power supplies, motor drives, etc.