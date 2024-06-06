SiC MOSFETs optimized for AI, EV, and solar systems

Navitas Semiconductor announces the launch of their new Gen-3 ‘Fast’ (G3F) 650 V and 1,200 V SiC MOSFETs, designed for applications such as AI data center power supplies, on-board chargers (OBCs), fast EV roadside chargers, and solar/energy-storage systems (ESS). This new portfolio covers industry-standard packages from D2PAK-7 to TO-247-4, tailored for high-power, high-reliability applications.

The G3F family is engineered for high-speed switching performance, achieving a 40% improvement in hard-switching figures-of-merit (FOMs) in CCM TPPFC systems compared to competitors. This advancement supports next-generation AI power supply units (PSUs) with wattages up to 10 kW and power per rack increasing from 30 kW to 100-120 kW.

Developed using a proprietary trench-assisted planar technology, G3F GeneSiC MOSFETs offer enhanced robustness, manufacturability, and cost efficiency compared to traditional trench MOSFETs. These MOSFETs provide high efficiency with high-speed performance, enabling up to 25°C lower case temperatures and up to three times longer life than other SiC products.

The trench-assisted planar technology minimizes RDS(ON) increase with temperature, resulting in lower power losses and up to 20% lower RDS(ON) under real-life high-temperature operation compared to competitors.

Additionally, GeneSiC MOSFETs feature the highest-published, 100%-tested avalanche capability, 30% longer short-circuit withstand time, and tight threshold voltage distributions for easy paralleling. These attributes make them ideal for high-power, fast time-to-market applications.

Navitas’ latest 4.5 kW high-power density AI Server PSU reference design in CRPS185 form-factor showcases the 650 V-rated, 40mOhms G3F FETs in an Interleaved CCM TP PFC topology. Combined with GaNSafe Power ICs in the LLC stage, it achieves a power density of 138 W/inch3 and peak efficiency above 97%, meeting ‘Titanium Plus’ efficiency standards now mandatory in Europe.

For the EV market, the 1,200 V/34 mOhm (G3F34MT12K) G3F FETs enable Navitas’ new 22 kW, 800V Bi-Directional OBC and 3KW DC-DC converter to achieve a power density of 3.5 kW/L and a peak efficiency of 95.5%.