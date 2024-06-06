Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

SiC MOSFETs optimized for AI, EV, and solar systems

By

Navitas Semiconductor announces the launch of their new Gen-3 ‘Fast’ (G3F) 650 V and 1,200 V SiC MOSFETs, designed for applications such as AI data center power supplies, on-board chargers (OBCs), fast EV roadside chargers, and solar/energy-storage systems (ESS). This new portfolio covers industry-standard packages from D2PAK-7 to TO-247-4, tailored for high-power, high-reliability applications.
The G3F family is engineered for high-speed switching performance, achieving a 40% improvement in hard-switching figures-of-merit (FOMs) in CCM TPPFC systems compared to competitors. This advancement supports next-generation AI power supply units (PSUs) with wattages up to 10 kW and power per rack increasing from 30 kW to 100-120 kW.
Developed using a proprietary trench-assisted planar technology, G3F GeneSiC MOSFETs offer enhanced robustness, manufacturability, and cost efficiency compared to traditional trench MOSFETs. These MOSFETs provide high efficiency with high-speed performance, enabling up to 25°C lower case temperatures and up to three times longer life than other SiC products.
The trench-assisted planar technology minimizes RDS(ON) increase with temperature, resulting in lower power losses and up to 20% lower RDS(ON) under real-life high-temperature operation compared to competitors.
Additionally, GeneSiC MOSFETs feature the highest-published, 100%-tested avalanche capability, 30% longer short-circuit withstand time, and tight threshold voltage distributions for easy paralleling. These attributes make them ideal for high-power, fast time-to-market applications.
Navitas’ latest 4.5 kW high-power density AI Server PSU reference design in CRPS185 form-factor showcases the 650 V-rated, 40mOhms G3F FETs in an Interleaved CCM TP PFC topology. Combined with GaNSafe Power ICs in the LLC stage, it achieves a power density of 138 W/inch3 and peak efficiency above 97%, meeting ‘Titanium Plus’ efficiency standards now mandatory in Europe.
For the EV market, the 1,200 V/34 mOhm (G3F34MT12K) G3F FETs enable Navitas’ new 22 kW, 800V Bi-Directional OBC and 3KW DC-DC converter to achieve a power density of 3.5 kW/L and a peak efficiency of 95.5%.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2024 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy