SiC MOSFETs target automotive, industrial uses

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced its new industry-leading 650V and 750V SiC MOSFET platform for both industrial and automotive applications. The 650V SiC MOSFETs are ideal switching solutions for industrial applications such as solar inverters, motor drives, industrial power supplies, and new energy storage systems, while the AEC-Q101 qualified 750V SiC MOSFET line is targeted for the high-reliability needs in electric vehicle (EV) systems such as the on-board charger (OBC) and the main traction inverter.

The new AOM015V75X2Q 750V aSiC MOSFET expands on the existing second-generation 1200V aSiC MOSFET and diode products with an industry-leading low R DS(ON) down to 15mW in a standard TO-247-4L package while maintaining a recommended +15V gate drive voltage to ensure the broadest compatibility with existing gate driver solutions. Due to the minimized internal gate resistance and optimized cell design, AOS designed these devices to exhibit ultra-fast switching speeds that are fully controllable with an external gate resistor. This benefit is also noticeable in standard switching figures-of-merit (FoM) such as R ON x Q GD and R ON x Q RR which are improved compared to existing 750V SiC MOSFET solutions.

Highlighting the advantages of these new aSiC MOSFETs is the breakthrough performance increase in short circuit withstand time (SCWT) for planar SiC MOSFETs. For many applications, and especially in EV inverters, a longer SCWT can greatly improve the system’s ruggedness and give developers more flexibility in design. In order to achieve an increase in SCWT, it is typically necessary to also significantly increase the die size of the product, which can impact overall system costs. In AOS tests, these new 750V MOSFETs have maintained a similar or lower R ON x A while demonstrating a greater than 40% increase in SCWT when compared to similarly-sized competitive products.

Technical Highlights: 650V aSiC MOSFETs are qualified for industrial use; 750V aSiC MOSFETs are AEC-Q101 Qualified for xEV applications and PPAP capable;R DS,ON available down to 15mW; Low Qrr and robust body diode; Maximum operating junction temperature to 175°C;

The initial 750V automotive series aSiC MOSFET products (AOM015V75X2Q, AOM060V75X2Q), and industrial 650V series (AOM015V65X2, AOM060V65X2) will be available for orders in Q4/2022.