SiC power modules for EVs provide flexible choices for vehicle makers

STMicroelectronics has released high-power modules for electric vehicles that boost performance and driving range. ST’s new silicon-carbide (SiC) power modules have been selected for Hyundai’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform shared by KIA EV6 and several models.

Five new SiC-MOSFET based power modules provide flexible choices for vehicle makers, covering a selection of power ratings and support for operating voltages commonly used in electric vehicle (EV) traction applications. Housed in ST’s ACEPACK DRIVE package optimized for traction applications, the power modules are reliable thanks to sintering technology, robust, and easy for manufacturers to integrate in EV drives. Internally, the main power semiconductors are ST’s third-generation (Gen3) STPOWER SiC MOSFETs, which combine industry-leading figure of merit (RDS(ON) x die area) with very low switching energy and super performance in synchronous rectification.

“ST silicon carbide solutions are enabling major automotive OEMs to set the pace of electrification when developing future generations of EVs,” said Marco Monti, President, Automotive and Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics. “Our third-generation SiC technology ensures the greatest power density and energy efficiency, resulting in superior vehicle performance, range, and charge time.”

ST’s 1200V ADP280120W3, ADP360120W3, ADP480120W3(-L) are already in full production. The 750V ACEPACK DRIVE ADP46075W3 and ADP61075W3 will be in full production by March 2023. They enable a plug-and-play solution for traction inverters, compatible with direct liquid cooling, and featuring a pin-fin array for efficient heat dissipation. Specified up to a maximum junction temperature of 175°C, they provide long-lasting and reliable press-fit connections and dice sintered to substrate to ensure extended lifetime in automotive applications. ST will extend the product portfolio to include IGBT and diode-based ACEPACK DRIVE versions.

The modules feature active metal brazed (AMB) substrate technology, known for excellent thermal efficiency and mechanical strength, mounting a dedicated NTC for each substrate. They are also available with a choice of welded or screw-fit busbar, giving flexibility to address different mounting requirements. A long-busbar option further extends the flexibility by allowing the choice of a Hall sensor to monitor the motor current.

ST’s latest-generation ACEPACK DRIVE modules are in production now.