SiC power MOSFETs handle 3.3 kV, feature low ON resistance

Microchip Technology Inc. announced the expansion of its SiC portfolio with the release of the industry’s lowest on-resistance [RDS(on)] 3.3 kV SiC MOSFETs and highest current-rated SiC SBDs available in the market, enabling designers to take advantage of ruggedness, reliability, and performance. With the expansion of Microchip’s SiC portfolio, designers are equipped with the tools to develop smaller, lighter, and more efficient solutions for electrified transportation, renewable energy, aerospace, and industrial applications.

Many silicon-based designs have reached their limits in efficiency improvements, system cost reduction, and application innovation. While high-voltage SiC provides a proven alternative to achieve these results, until now, the availability of 3.3 kV SiC power devices was limited. Microchip’s 3.3 kV MOSFETs and SBDs join the company’s comprehensive portfolio of SiC solutions that include 700V, 1200V, and 1700V die, discrete, modules, and digital gate drivers.

Microchip’s 3.3 kV SiC power devices include MOSFETs with the industry’s lowest RDS(on) of 25 mOhm and SBDs with the industry’s highest current rating of 90 amps. Both MOSFETs and SBDs are available in die or package form. These new levels of performance enable designers to simplify their design, create higher-power systems and use fewer paralleled components for smaller, lighter, and more efficient power solutions.

Microchip has released hundreds of SiC power devices and solutions to production over the last three years, ensuring designers can find the right voltage, current, and package fit for their application requirements. All Microchip SiC MOSFETs and SBDs are designed with customer confidence in mind, featuring industry-leading ruggedness and reliability. The company’s devices are backed by its customer-driven obsolescence practice, which ensures devices will continue to be produced for as long as customers need them, and Microchip can produce them.

Customers can combine Microchip SiC products with the company’s other devices including 8-, 16- and 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), power management devices, analog sensors, touch and gesture controllers, and wireless connectivity solutions to create complete system solutions at a lower overall system cost.

The expanded SiC portfolio is supported by a range of SiC SPICE models compatible with Microchip’s MPLAB Mindi analog simulator modules and driver board reference designs. The Intelligent Configuration Tool (ICT) enables designers to model efficient SiC gate driver settings for Microchip’s AgileSwitch family of configurable digital gate drivers.

These 3.3 kV SiC die and discrete devices are available for order in a variety of package options. The company’s SiC products are available in production volumes.