SiC Schottky diode range handles 40 A to 240 A

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced 16 new 650 V and 1200 V silicon carbide (SiC) Schottky diodes in the industry-standard SOT-227 package. Designed to deliver high speed and efficiency for high-frequency applications, the Vishay Semiconductors devices offer the best trade-off between capacitive charge (QC) and forward voltage drop for diodes in their class.

The devices released consist of 40 A to 240 A dual diode components in a parallel configuration, and 50 A and 90 A single phase bridge devices. Built on state of the art thin wafer technology, the diodes feature a low forward voltage drop down to 1.36 V that dramatically reduces conduction losses for increased efficiency. Further increasing efficiency, the devices offer better reverse recovery parameters than Si-based diodes and have virtually no recovery tail.

Typical applications for the components will include AC/DC PFC and DC/DC ultra high frequency output rectification in FBPS and LLC converters for photovoltaic systems, charging stations, industrial UPS, and telecom power supplies. In these applications, the diodes’ low QC down to 56 nC allows for high speed switching, while their industry-standard package offers a drop-in replacement for competing solutions.

The diodes deliver high temperature operation to +175 °C and a positive temperature coefficient for easy parallelling. UL-approved to file E78996, the devices feature a large creepage distance between terminals and a simplified mechanical design for rapid assembly.

Samples and production quantities of the new SiC diodes are available now, with lead times of 18 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery only starts at $60 per piece.