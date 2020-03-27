SiC Schottky diodes now come in DDPAK packages

Infineon Technologies AG expands its CoolSiC Schottky diode 1200 V portfolio by adding six devices in a D²PAK real 2-pin package. Using SMD packages, designs can be more compact and more cost-effective. Moreover, the new D²PAK real 2-pin package eliminates the middle pin to offer 4.7 mm creepage and 4.4 mm clearance distance. Compared to a standard D²PAK package this clearly enhances safety margins. The diodes are a perfect fit for applications such as industrial power supplies, and DC charging stations, uninterruptable power supplies, and solar string inverters.

The new devices use Infineon’s CoolSiC Schottky diode 1200 V technology G5, which offers best-in-class forward voltage and high surge current capability. Additionally, it prevents reverse recovery losses and allows for temperature-independent switching behavior. These features can streamline designs with lower cooling requirements and smaller magnetics when used at higher switching frequency. The CoolSiC Schottky diodes 1200 V G5 are rated from 2 A to 20 A and represent the industry’s broadest portfolio in a D²PAK real 2-pin package.

By using the new SiC diodes in the D²PAK real 2-pin package, designers are able to reach a new level of power density and reliability compared to Si solutions. Combined with other Infineon products, such as CoolSiC MOSFETs 1200 V or TRENCHSTOP 1200 V IGBT6 and EiceDRIVER gate driver ICs, the new portfolio offers a complete solution for highest efficiency designs.

The CoolSiC Schottky diodes 1200 V G5 can be ordered now.