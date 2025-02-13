SiC wafer production moves to 200 mm

Infineon Technologies AG announces its 200 mm silicon carbide (SiC) manufacturing capability, with initial product releases scheduled for Q1 2025. The products, manufactured in Villach, Austria, target high-voltage applications including renewable energy systems, rail transport, and electric vehicles. The company’s Kulim, Malaysia facility continues its transition from 150 mm to 200 mm wafer production, with Module 3 prepared for volume manufacturing.

The phased SiC production implementation at both Villach and Kulim facilities meets scheduled milestones. This approach enables maintenance of quality standards while scaling to meet market demand for SiC power semiconductors.

SiC semiconductors provide enhanced switching efficiency in high-power applications, with thermal stability under temperature extremes and reduced form factors. Applications include electric vehicle power systems, charging infrastructure, rail traction, renewable energy conversion, and data center power supplies. The 200 mm wafer production capability advances Infineon’s SiC technology roadmap, focusing on power semiconductor solutions for energy efficiency and carbon reduction.

The Infineon One Virtual Fab approach integrates wide-bandgap (WBG) production at both Villach and Kulim sites, utilizing shared process technologies for SiC and gallium nitride (GaN) manufacturing. This 200 mm SiC production capability adds to Infineon’s semiconductor manufacturing portfolio across silicon, SiC, and GaN technologies.

Technical specifications and availability information can be obtained through Infineon’s sales channels.