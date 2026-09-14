Side-channel protection meets open-source silicon trust

Rambus is shipping a CryptoManager Root of Trust built to work with the open-source Caliptra specification, aimed at data center and AI SoC designers who need silicon-level security without building an entire trust framework from scratch.

Caliptra itself is an open silicon root of trust spec, developed under the CHIPS Alliance after starting at the Open Compute Project. It defines a common approach to device identity, measured boot, and attestation across CPUs, GPUs, AI accelerators, DPUs, and networking silicon, so devices from different vendors can establish trust the same way. That’s useful in theory, but an open spec alone doesn’t get a chip through certification or into production.

That’s the gap Rambus is targeting. Its CryptoManager Root of Trust sits alongside an unmodified Caliptra core rather than replacing it, adding a secure RISC-V processor, protected memory, key and data storage, and crypto accelerators. It handles the traffic between the Caliptra core, the host processor, and the rest of the SoC, so security-critical operations stay inside a protected boundary while trust extends out to the platform.

For engineers, the practical additions are drivers, APIs, and system-level security applications meant to cut integration time, plus built-in defenses against side-channel and fault-injection attacks. The architecture also supports classical, post-quantum, and regional cryptographic algorithms, and is built with certification paths like FIPS 140-3 and SESIP in mind, which matters for teams that need to clear compliance hurdles without a custom security stack for every design.