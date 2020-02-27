Signal generators cover 5G FR1 and FR2

The Model 865 from Berkeley Nucleonics lets you generate signals in the sub-6 GHz FR1 band and the mmWave FR2 band for testing 5G and other RF devices and systems such as Radar.

5G starts with RF/microwave/mmWave carriers and engineers need to test devices and systems with clean signals. For example, you might want to measure signal distortion and path loss in a cable, connector, or PCB trace prior to using it the modulated signals. The Model 865 (datasheet) signal generator from Berkeley Nucleonics lets you do that.

Available in five frequency ranges, the 865 has frequency ranges from 100 kHz to 6 GHz (covers FR1), 12.75 GHz, 20 GHz, 26 GHz and 40 GHz. The 40 GHz version covers the current FR2 frequencies of 24 GHz, 28 GHz, and 39 GHz. You can modulate the carrier using pulse (0.05% to 99.95%), AM (0% to 90%), FM (1 Hz to 80 kHz), and PM (1 Hz to 80 kHz) modulation with programmable patterns and sweeps. You can add your own external modulation sources to get other modulation forms through a rear-panel modulation input.

According to BNC’s comparison sheet, the Model 865 claims a lower phase noise than competitors Keysight, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu, and Giga-tronics.

Connectivity for integrating the Model 865 into an automated system is available through rear-panel USB and LAN ports. GPIB is optional. Software drivers are available to registered users.