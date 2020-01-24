Signal Hound API adds Linux

With 5G ramping up and much of it operating below 6 GHz, engineers need to generate and analyze signals in the FR1 band. Signal Hound, a maker of PC-connected RF signal sources and spectrum analyzers, now offers Linux support for its software. You are now free to develop your own applications for the company’s SM200 20 GHz real-time spectrum analyzer, BB60 6 GHz real-time spectrum analyzer, and VSG60 signal source under Linux. The 64-bit Linux software Development kit (SDK) is now available as a free download. The APIs for these three instruments are identical to Signal Hound’s API for Windows.