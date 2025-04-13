Signal Hound claims first 40 GHz USB VNA

RF components such as connectors, cables, antennas, and PCB traces need characterizing so you know how they will perform. That’s where a vector network analyzer (VNA) can help. Signal Hound, well known for its USB spectrum analyzers, has introduced the VNA400, a 40 GHz VNA that connects to and gets power from its single USB-C port. The two-port VNA400 lets you send a signal to your device under test (DUT) and measure its response, producing S-parameters.

Operating from 40 MHz to 40 GHz, the VNA400 includes software that you can use to operate the instrument from a Windows-based PC. For custom applications, you can use SCPI commands to configure the instrument, run tests, and upload the results.

Applications include:

Cable and connector testing

Antenna testing

PCB trace testing

Return loss measurements

VSWR measurements

Insertion loss measurements

Impedance measurements

Group-delay measurements

Dynamic Range:

-132 dB (100 MHz to 2 GHz)

-125 dB (2 GHz to 8 GHz

-117 dB (10 GHz to 32 GHz)

-110 dB (32 GHz to 40 GHz)

The VNA400 is priced at $25,995 with a two-year warranty.