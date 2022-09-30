Spectrum analyzer includes 10-Gb Ethernet SFP+ port, features 43.5 GHz bandwidth

The Signal Hound SM435C 43.5 GHz, high-performance spectrum analyzer and monitoring receiver includes a 10-Gigabit Ethernet SFP+ port, enabling the SM435C to communicate with a PC over long distances using a fiber optic cable. Designed for remotely-located accurate RF data analysis at the lowest cost possible, the SM435C also includes a signed calibration certificate and a printed packet of calibration data.

The Option-80 variant of the device provides downconverter functionality, allowing engineers working with 5G to utilize 800 MHz of continuous real-time data for in- depth analysis. The SM435C Option-80 is also a perfect fit for applications requiring extremely clean phase noise. The SM435C with 10GbE is a candidate for remote, network-connected analysis up to 43.5 GHz

The affordability of the SM435C opens the door to industry professionals who were previously unable to attain this power in a compact and economic package. It is available now, with a U.S. retail price of $25,380. It can be purchased directly from Signal Hound.