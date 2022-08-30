CUI Devices announced the first launch from their Relays Group with the introduction of a new line of signal relays. Ideal for low-level current switching in industrial applications, security devices, and test and measurement equipment, CUI Devices’ signal relays offer max switching currents of 2 A or 3 A in SPDT (1 Form C) or DPDT (2 Form C) contact forms.
Boasting industry-best lead times, these low signal relays feature contact ratings of 120/125 Vac or 24/30 Vdc at 1 A, AuAg overlay contact material, and max switching voltages of 120/125/220 Vac or 24/30/60 Vdc. The models are housed in packages as small as 10.2 x 7.4 x 10 mm while carrying coil power ratings from 150 to 450 mW and coil voltages from 3 to 24 V.
CUI Devices’ signal relays are available immediately with prices starting at $0.84 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution. Please contact CUI Devices for OEM pricing.