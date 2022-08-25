Signal transformers for BMSs sport high isolation, working voltages

With WE-BMS, Würth Elektronik presents signal transformers for battery management systems which, thanks to their galvanic isolation of 4300 V DC /1 min and high operating voltage of up to 1000 V DC , are ideal for use in energy storage systems, E-bikes, or E-scooters. Besides the transformers, the new WE-BMS series components also include at least one common-mode choke to filter common-mode interference. Würth Elektronik’s design offers far longer physical creepage than comparable products on the market yet is very compact. Low-profile component variants of 3.45 mm height are also available.

As the product code WE-BMS spells out, the transformers are absolutely optimized for battery management systems. They are primarily used to ensure reliable operation and provide information about the charging status. The individual cells of a battery pack are connected in series, as are the downstream BMS controllers. Voltage differences and electromagnetic interference may occur between series-connected components or boards. The WE-BMS transformer serves to isolate components from each other and suppress EMI. Applications include storage systems for solar installations or uninterrupted power supplies (UPS). As the WE-BMS series is AEC-Q200 qualified, it is also very well suited for E-mobility applications. WE-BMS supports serial daisy chains, isoSPI, and SPI.

Designed for the extended operating temperature range between -40°C and 125°C, the component is available from stock in various sizes from 7.6 x 9.5 x 5.5 mm to 15.1 x 15.4 x 3.45 mm with no minimum order quantity. Würth Elektronik provides free samples for engineers.