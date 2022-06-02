Spectrum analyzer software supports definition of multiple RF systems

Five significant feature additions have been made to the SpectraScopeRT Windows-based spectrum analyzer application software. SpectraScopeRT allows for integrated operational control of both the downconverter receiver and the digitizer for signal capture, analysis and real-time streaming of signal recordings, all without requiring any programming. The new feature upgrades are designed to expand and enhance the functionality of the software platform.

Here is a quick summary of SpectraScopeRT’s five new features.

1. Multiple, Defined RF Systems – Multiple RF Systems, with multiple receivers and digitizers, can now be defined and added for operations within a single running instance of SpectraScopeRT.

2. Receiverless Direct Under Sampling Method – SpectraScopeRT supports a physically receiverless system with the use of a virtual receiver setup panel.

3. Server and Remote Client Editions with Script Based Operations Support – Multiple systems running the new SpectraScopeRT Server Edition can be accessed and operated as remote nodes with a single user interface over an Ethernet network.

4. Save/Restore Display Plot Configurations – Capable of saving targeted display plots, including customized defined color schemes and layouts, along with configuration files, thus obviating the need to manually re-apply display settings when loading saved system configurations.

5. External Clock Option – Digitizers that are part of the RF system can be clocked from an external frequency source. The external clock is used when a required sample rate is not a part of the native sample rate selections for the digitizer or to synchronously clock multiple digitizers.

“SpectraScopeRT is the go-to software platform for engineers working in a wide range of RF disciplines,” said Gerald Allgaier, Signatec’s Systems Specialist. “Responding to direct feedback from our customers, we’ve added new features so that SpectraScopeRT offers even more time-saving functionality.”

Signatec, a Vitrek brand, 900 N. State Street, Lockport, IL 60441, 1-800-567-4243, www.signatec.com/